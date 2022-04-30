CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

