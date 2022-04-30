CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 8,702 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after purchasing an additional 438,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after buying an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 139,087 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,585,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.15 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

