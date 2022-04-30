CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,096 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aptiv by 12.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,944,000 after buying an additional 103,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.68. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

