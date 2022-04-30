CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

