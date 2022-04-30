Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

NYSE SRE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

