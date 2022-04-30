CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

