CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,107,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,391,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after buying an additional 591,091 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $155.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

