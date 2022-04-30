CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 471 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $136.93 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

