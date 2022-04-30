3,300 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.