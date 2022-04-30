Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,016,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

