Versor Investments LP Sells 4,540 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,474,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,419 shares of company stock valued at $33,168,013 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AN stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

