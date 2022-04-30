DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

