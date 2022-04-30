Versor Investments LP Makes New $234,000 Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Deluxe by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,265,000 after buying an additional 187,699 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 375,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,579 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLX. Cowen reduced their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:DLX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.49. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

