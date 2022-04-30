Versor Investments LP Invests $232,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

