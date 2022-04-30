Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 7,222 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $50,259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,382,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 71.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after buying an additional 492,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $20,378,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $16,626,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,743,831. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $28.57 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

