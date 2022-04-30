Versor Investments LP Makes New $225,000 Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.48 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

