Versor Investments LP Sells 35,919 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,919 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $175,101,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 327,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after purchasing an additional 280,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,183,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

