Versor Investments LP Takes $238,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WERN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

