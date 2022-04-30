Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Everi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Everi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $29,752,000. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 9.7% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Everi by 102.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 389,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EVRI. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Everi stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Everi Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.