Versor Investments LP Buys 2,507 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 732,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,925 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

