Versor Investments LP Invests $254,000 in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,878 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687,789 shares of company stock worth $32,165,860 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Funko stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Funko Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.