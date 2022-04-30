Versor Investments LP Invests $254,000 in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,878 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687,789 shares of company stock worth $32,165,860 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Funko stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.