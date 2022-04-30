Versor Investments LP Sells 6,754 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of CHX opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.