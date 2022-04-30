Versor Investments LP Sells 6,100 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

TECK stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

