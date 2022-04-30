Versor Investments LP Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 188.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.