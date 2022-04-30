The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

