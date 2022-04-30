Versor Investments LP Sells 14,237 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.45 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

