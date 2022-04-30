Versor Investments LP Has $281,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.19%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

