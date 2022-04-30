Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,359,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

