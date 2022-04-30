Versor Investments LP Sells 4,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

