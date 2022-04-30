State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 681 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Service Co. International worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

