State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,032 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Pentair worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $50.75 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

