State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Black Knight worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

NYSE:BKI opened at $65.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

