Versor Investments LP Has $311,000 Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,775,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after buying an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 266,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of SAVE opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.