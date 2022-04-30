Versor Investments LP Takes $284,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,703,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $53.07 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.