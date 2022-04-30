Versor Investments LP Invests $286,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $21,644,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 110,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

