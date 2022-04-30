Versor Investments LP Has $290,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 37,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.7884 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

