Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 9,400 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

