3,400 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 53.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 333.8% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

NYSE WELL opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

