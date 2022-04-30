Versor Investments LP Has $308,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,468,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,050. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.