Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

