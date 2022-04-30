State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Snap-on worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of SNA opened at $212.49 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

