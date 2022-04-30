Versor Investments LP Sells 10,900 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.46 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

