First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $50,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.