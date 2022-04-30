State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after acquiring an additional 484,642 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,472,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $32.60 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

