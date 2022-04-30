First Trust Advisors LP Has $51.08 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $51,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.