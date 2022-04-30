First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $50,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 317,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 59,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

