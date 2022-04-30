State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.