First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.58 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Valmont Industries worth $57,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 51,090 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries stock opened at $248.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.