State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Allegion worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.24 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

