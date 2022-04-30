First Trust Advisors LP Sells 62,327 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $47,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $146.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.